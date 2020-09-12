Foreign Investment Network (FIN) in partnership with Forbes has held a philanthropy round-table discussion and award ceremony where some Nigerians in various distinguished fields were honoured.

In a webinar organised under the theme ” Harnessing the financial resources and social capital of philanthropy to making a lasting impact”, the chairman of FIN, Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi in her opening speech elaborated on the importance of philanthropy in our society.

The awardees at the event include MD of First Bank, Kazeem Adeduntan, Chairman, Innovate Pay 1, Dr. Ahmadu Mahmood, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbor and Badria Al Mulla.

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun was on the panel of discussion. While appreciating the essence of philanthropy, he congratulated the recepients of the award as well as the host for organising the event.

“More than $502 billion has been donated to sub-saharan Africa in the form of philanthropy. The recent one in the form of CACOVID during this pandemic underscores the importance”, he said.

Advertisement

The Ogun State Governor advocated that corporate organisations should reach out and ensure that what is being given out is what the receipent really needs.

A member of the UK Prliament, Baroness Osamor Martha advocated for a future built on equality. She wondered why there was so much uneven wealth distribution and called out to leaders, opinion moulders and philanthropists to clamour for change which must include reparations.

“Covid-19 amd #BlackLivesMatter is a reminder that the planet we share needs equality and unity. It cannot be business as usual”, she stated.

In her special remarks, Former Minister for Trade and Industry in Nigeria, Mrs. Onikepo Akande believes the receipents deserve the awards and charged them to do more. She also congratulated the host for putting the event together.

“The Financial Investment Network (FIN) has been a vanguard of developing Nigeria’s economy through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). She urged fo

Advertisement

Other speakers on the panel include the Executive Director of DIHC, H.E Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, and the Principal Founder of Going Global Ventures, Mike Minevich

Awards were presented by the President, Forbes Custom Media, Mark Furlong. Managing Partner of FIN, Nick Kochan anchored the event.