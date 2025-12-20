The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking deliberate steps to stabilise Nigeria’s economy, strengthen national security and lay the foundation for long-term national renewal....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking deliberate steps to stabilise Nigeria’s economy, strengthen national security and lay the foundation for long-term national renewal.

Idris spoke on Friday night at a dinner with All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre in Abuja.

He thanked the support groups for their loyalty and sustained backing, describing them as a critical pillar of the party’s success. According to him, the Tinubu administration assumed office at a difficult period for the country, necessitating bold decisions to address deep-seated economic and security challenges while safeguarding Nigeria’s future.

The minister said early gains from the reform agenda were already evident, citing improved investor confidence, increased oil production, stronger revenue performance and targeted support for states, businesses and vulnerable Nigerians.

He stressed that transparent communication and citizen engagement were central to the administration’s approach, noting that reforms must be clearly explained to build public trust and a shared sense of national purpose.

Idris also highlighted the N58.18 trillion 2026 budget estimates presented earlier by President Tinubu to the National Assembly, noting that Defence and Security, Infrastructure, Education and Health received priority attention.

Quoting the President, he said the four sectors were closely interconnected, as security underpins investment, education and health enhance productivity, while infrastructure supports job creation and economic growth.

The minister explained that national security would remain a top priority in 2026, with plans to modernise the armed forces, strengthen intelligence-led policing, enhance border security, deploy technology-based surveillance and support community-level peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

He described APC support groups as more than election-time mobilisers, saying they also play a vital role in countering misinformation, defending facts and explaining government policies to the public.

Idris urged the groups to actively support the 2026 budget, tagged the Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity, and help Nigerians understand its objectives and benefits.

“As ambassadors of our party, your role in mobilising, informing and strengthening public confidence in our policies is more important than ever,” he said.

He assured the groups that their contributions were recognised and appreciated, adding that the government and party remained committed to inclusion, fairness and rewarding hard work.

The minister called for unity and renewed commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, urging party members to continue working with President Tinubu to build a stronger, more secure and more prosperous Nigeria.

The event was attended by the Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari; the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Abdulhamid Dembos; the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr Mohammed Bulama; the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Jibrin Baba-Ndace; and leaders of several APC support groups.