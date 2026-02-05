The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, has commenced structured engagement with the Niger State Government to advance investment-ready tourism and heritage development projects across the State. In a statement signed by Sandra Njoku-Samuel...

In a statement signed by Sandra Njoku-Samuel, the Media and Communications, Ministry of Art, Culture and Tourism, the development followed a courtesy visit to the Ministry by a Niger State delegation led by the Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ladidi Rakiya Bawa Bosso.

Welcoming the delegation, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, MFR, mni, commended Niger State for its proactive approach to tourism development, noting that the State presented clear priorities supported by credible planning frameworks.

According to the statement, Muhammed further highlighted the strategic advantage of Niger State’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory and its historical relevance to Nigeria’s national identity.

In a detailed presentation, the General Manager of the Niger State Tourism Corporation, Hajiya Zainab Mohammed, outlined four priority tourism and cultural assets requiring federal collaboration.

She said the projects include “Gurara Falls Tourism Development, Dada Pottery Centre, and Suleja Bida Creative and Cultural Hub under the UNESCO Creative City framework.

On the restoration of the historic Zungeru Heritage Site, she explained that the visit was aimed at securing federal technical support, national promotion, and private sector investment to reposition the assets, many of which remain underdeveloped despite their national and international value.

She also cited renewed international interest, including recognition in global media and engagement from British cultural institutions.

Speaking further, the Honourable Commissioner, Hon. Ladidi Rakiya Bawa Bosso, reaffirmed the Niger State Government’s readiness to transition from planning to implementation.

She stated that land allocation, community engagement, and political commitment were already in place, and formally requested federal collaboration to support structured Public Private Partnership (PPP) models, feasibility studies, environmental assessments, and national branding capable of attracting credible investors.

Directors of the Ministry, in their contributions, stressed the importance of addressing key enablers such as access roads, site security, environmental protection, and management of encroachment to safeguard tourism value. They also emphasised the need for phased investment models, bankable documentation, and coordinated promotion to ensure sustainability and investor confidence.

In closing, Dr Muhammad assured the delegation that the Ministry would sustain engagement through the establishment of a joint technical working group, advancement of discussions on a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and integration of Niger State’s projects into national tourism investment platforms.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working with Niger State, alongside the State’s Permanent Secretary, Mallam Habib Abdulkadir, to translate the outlined priorities into tangible outcomes that will create jobs, preserve heritage, and contribute to national economic growth.