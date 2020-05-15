Six hundred and six point one nine billion naira has been shared amongst the three tiers of government for April.

The amount was distributed at the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting held virtually on Friday.

From the statutory revenue, the federal government received N169.83 billion, States N86.140 billion and local governments N66.4 billion.

Oil producing states also got N32.89billion as thirteen percent derivation.

The distributable Statutory Revenue for the month was N370.41billion lower than March’s figure by N227.26billion.

The Value added tax also dropped from the amount recorded in March to N25.7billion.

The Petroleum Profit Tax , Companies Income Tax as well as duties on imports and exports declined as well.