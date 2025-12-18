The Federal Government will take decisive steps to halt years of waste and neglect following an inspection of the long-abandoned Government Printer facility in Abuja by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Thursday....

During the visit, the Minister expressed deep concern over the state of the facility, describing the abandonment of the multi-billion-naira project as unacceptable and inconsistent with the Federal Government’s renewed focus on prudence, accountability, and optimal use of public assets under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister recalled that the foundation stone for the facility was laid in 2001 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, noting that the project is about 70 per cent completed, with several high-grade printing pieces of equipment supplied as far back as 2007. Shockingly, many of the machines, imported from countries such as Germany and India, remain unopened in their original crates more than a decade later, with some of the technology now obsolete due to prolonged neglect.

“It is heart-wrenching to see this level of waste in the heart of Abuja,” the Minister said. “At a time when government is working hard to conserve resources and look inward, it is unacceptable that such a massive investment has been allowed to deteriorate year after year.”

The Government Printer, which serves as the official printer of the Federal Government, is responsible for producing sensitive national documents, including the Federal Government Gazette and other critical publications of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation. The prolonged inactivity of the facility, the Minister noted, has forced the government to outsource printing jobs that ought to be handled internally, undermining efficiency and national capacity.

The inspection further revealed that key infrastructure at the site, including a brand-new 2000 KVA generator installed in 2011, has never been put to use, highlighting the extent of underutilised public assets at the facility.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, the Acting Director in charge, and other senior officials of the Ministry, the Minister explained that the visit was undertaken to enable leadership to see the situation firsthand, conduct a proper stock-taking, and take informed management decisions.

“We have come to see things for ourselves. We will return to make concrete recommendations to Mr President and the Federal Executive Council on the best way to revitalise this facility and put it to use for the benefit of Nigerians,” he stated.

The Minister emphasised that the Federal Government will no longer turn a blind eye to the continued deterioration of national assets, assuring that decisive steps will be taken to recover value from existing investments and prevent further waste.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation to transparency, responsible governance, and the efficient management of public resources, in line with President Tinubu’s directive that every naira spent must deliver value to the Nigerian people.