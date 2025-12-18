The Federal Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding students and ensuring the continuity of education across the country, following the reopening of the 47 Unity Colleges earlier this month....

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding students and ensuring the continuity of education across the country, following the reopening of the 47 Unity Colleges earlier this month.

After the strengthening of security architecture within and around the affected schools, academic activities have fully resumed.

Students have returned safely to their campuses, with many currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have successfully completed their examinations.

The Federal Ministry of Education assures parents, guardians, and the general public that the safety, welfare, and well-being of students remain a top priority.

The Government continues to work closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy within school environments nationwide.

The Federal Government remains resolute in its responsibility to protect every Nigerian child and to uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment.

This administration places strong emphasis on human capital development and recognises education as a critical pillar for national growth and development. Accordingly, it remains determined to prevent any disruption to the academic calendar.

The safe return of students and the successful conduct of examinations in several Unity Colleges underscore the Government’s resolve to keep learning on track despite prevailing challenges.

The Federal Ministry of Education appreciates the cooperation, patience, and support of parents, school administrators, and students, and reiterates its commitment to sustaining a secure, stable, and uninterrupted education system across the nation.