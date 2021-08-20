The federal government has again appealed to resident doctors to sheath their swords and return to the hospitals.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, along with the Minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, made the appeal at an enlarged meeting of government and affiliate associations of the Nigerian Medical Association.

In his opening remarks, Chris Ngige said it is President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire that the strike be suspended forthwith.

He accused doctors who embark on medical tourism of being unpatriotic.

On his part, the NMA President, Innocent Ujah, urged government to prioritise the welfare of medical personnel and other health workers.

His appeal is that government addresses the challenge of inadequate facilities, shortage of manpower and brain drain.