The Lagos Marina is set to regain its beauty and serenity, with the planned stoppage of barge operations along the coastline.

The Federal Government, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, ordered the stoppage of all such operations, which have desecrated the once beautiful and peaceful Marina coastline.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is to revoke all barge approvals granted some companies operating in Lagos.

The Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who defied the early morning downpour to inspect the activities around the Marina coastline, made the stop-work order during an unscheduled visit to the Marina.

They went around the coastline, seeing the long row of trucks and containers that have constituted health and security hazards on the Marina.

Amaechi and Sanwo-Olu kept on shaking their heads on seeing the devastation of the coastline that used to be the pride of the State, attracting crowds of visitors while also describing the situation as shocking and unacceptable.

The Minister spoke of an urgent need to sanitise the entire Marina coastline and restore its tranquillity and beauty also ordered that trucks must immediately stop coming to Marina to load.

Amaechi said the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) did not grant anyone permission to carry out barging operations, insisting that all such activities must stop immediately.

Sanwo-Olu directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to arrest and prosecute anyone who flouts the order to stop “unauthorised activities” on the Marina.

He said the State Government would do everything to bring sanity to the coastline.

Also at the inspection were the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, representatives of NIWA, Ministries of Works as well as Waterfront Infrastructure Development and the Police.