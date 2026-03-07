The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has released a list of emergency contact numbers for Nigerians residing in parts of the Middle East following escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. In a public notice posted on its official X handle, the Chairman of the commission, Abike Dabiri-Er...

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has released a list of emergency contact numbers for Nigerians residing in parts of the Middle East following escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

In a public notice posted on its official X handle, the Chairman of the commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians in the affected region to keep the emergency numbers and reach out to the nearest Nigerian diplomatic mission for enquiries, guidance or urgent assistance.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over the broader impact of the ongoing conflict in the region, which has heightened fears about the safety of foreign nationals across several Gulf and Levant countries.

NiDCOM said the emergency lines were established to provide urgent consular assistance to Nigerians as the security situation continues to evolve.

According to the statement, the advisory applies to Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Tel Aviv, Doha, Beirut, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Amman, with each mission assigned dedicated emergency contact numbers.

The commission also urged Nigerians in the affected countries to remain vigilant, comply with local safety directives, and maintain close contact with Nigerian embassies and consulates for timely updates and support.

NiDCOM further stressed the importance of relying on official information and taking necessary precautions while the crisis persists.

Dabiri-Erewa said the hotlines were established to ensure Nigerians can quickly contact embassy officials as developments unfold across the region.

The emergency contacts include:

Embassy of Nigeria, Abu Dhabi, UAE: +971 56 884 4130

Consulate-General of Nigeria, Dubai, UAE: +971 56 377 8678

Embassy of Nigeria, Kuwait City, Kuwait (also covering Bahrain): +96597895737, +96599509288

Embassy of Nigeria, Tel Aviv, Israel: +972547115279, +2347064263944

Embassy of Nigeria, Doha, Qatar: +97430197102, +97430197261

Embassy of Nigeria, Beirut, Lebanon: +961 78 861 779, +234 8038954425

Embassy of Nigeria, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (also covering Oman): +966542149456, +966565695763

Consulate-General of Nigeria, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: +966560965633

Embassy of Nigeria, Amman, Jordan (also covering Iraq): +962777369428, +962776594020

The commission urged Nigerians in the region to remain calm, stay informed about security developments, and maintain regular contact with Nigerian diplomatic missions for updates and emergency support.