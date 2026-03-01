The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olatunji Disu has directed all Commissioners of Police across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to heighten surveillance and intelligence gathering, strengthen collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, and enhance visibility policin...

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olatunji Disu has directed all Commissioners of Police across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to heighten surveillance and intelligence gathering, strengthen collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, and enhance visibility policing around worship centres and public spaces.

In a Sunday statement signed by ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force Public Relations Officer, IGP Disu reassures Nigerians of the unwavering commitment of the Force to the protection of lives, property, and national peace, in light of evolving geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their potential global implications.

The statement further disclosed that while Nigeria remains stable and its internal security situation firmly under control, the Force has reinforced proactive, intelligence-led policing measures across the country.

The statement reads, “The Ag. IGP has directed all Commissioners of Police in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, with particular attention to the North West, North East, and North Central zones, to heighten surveillance and intelligence gathering, strengthen collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, enhance visibility policing around worship centres and public spaces, and swiftly address any attempt by individuals or groups to exploit global developments to incite unrest or sectarian tension.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterates that Nigeria will not serve as a theatre for foreign conflicts. Any attempt to import external ideological or religious tensions into the country will be met with the full weight of the law.”

The statement added, “IGP Disu calls on community leaders nationwide to continue promoting peace and urges citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, reporting any suspicious activity to the nearest police formation.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute, prepared, and fully committed to safeguarding every Nigerian and maintaining national security at all times.”