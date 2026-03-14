The Federal Government has taken a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s tertiary education system with the inauguration of principal officers for newly established federal institutions and the leadership of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE). The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, formally inaugurated the principal officers of…...

The Federal Government has taken a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s tertiary education system with the inauguration of principal officers for newly established federal institutions and the leadership of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, formally inaugurated the principal officers of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State; the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic, Abuja; and the Executive Secretary of the NCCE at a ceremony held at the PSE Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja.

The inauguration underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding access to quality tertiary education, strengthening teacher development, and positioning Nigerian institutions as centres of innovation, research, and national development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Alausa congratulated the newly appointed officers and welcomed them into the Ministry’s education leadership community, noting that their appointments were based on competence, integrity, and proven dedication to national service.

According to the Minister, the inauguration represents an important milestone in the Federal Government’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening institutional leadership and expanding access to higher education in disciplines critical to national development and global competitiveness.

Dr. Alausa explained that the establishment of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic, Abuja, reflects a strategic response to emerging national and global challenges including food security, public health, climate change, renewable energy, and technological innovation.

He noted that the locations of the institutions in Epe, Lagos State, and Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, were strategically chosen because of their strong human capital base and economic potential, positioning them as hubs for research, innovation, and regional development.

The Minister further emphasized that the institutions are envisioned as centres of excellence in technological innovation, renewable energy, climate change adaptation, disaster risk management, and sustainable research, tasked with generating homegrown solutions to national challenges while contributing to the global knowledge ecosystem.

Addressing the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the NCCE, Dr. Alausa highlighted the critical importance of teacher education to national development, noting that the quality of teachers ultimately determines the quality of students produced and the broader trajectory of national growth.

He therefore charged the leadership of the Commission to strengthen governance across colleges of education, uphold institutional integrity, promote merit-based leadership, and strengthen academic standards within the teacher education system.

The Minister also encouraged the Vice-Chancellor, Rector, and other pioneer principal officers of the new institutions to lead with vision, integrity, and dedication to excellence while prioritizing faculty development, research culture, student welfare, strategic partnerships, and community engagement.

Dr. Alausa also acknowledged the dedication and contributions of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Olumuyiwa Enitan Abel, whose leadership he commended for supporting the implementation of key reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Permanent Secretary described the inauguration as a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s effort to expand equitable access to quality education and strengthen institutions critical to Nigeria’s technological advancement and sustainable development.

He congratulated the newly inaugurated officers and urged them to view their appointments as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to national development through dedicated service and visionary leadership.

Responding on behalf of his university principal inaugurated officers, Professor Oshikoya Kazeem Adeola, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Education for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured that the institution would work diligently to build a strong academic foundation and align its development with the national vision for the education sector.

Similarly, Professor Onibon Nosiru, Rector of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic, Abuja, pledged the commitment of the institution’s leadership to establish strong institutional frameworks and collaborate closely with the Ministry and other stakeholders to ensure the successful development of the Polytechnic.

Also responding, Dr. Angela Ajala, Executive Secretary of the NCCE, expressed her honour at being entrusted with the responsibility of leading teacher development in Nigeria and pledged her commitment to strengthening standards across colleges of education.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr. Wale Kareem, Acting Director of the University Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued commitment to strengthening tertiary education.

He also commended the Honourable Minister for his leadership and thanked all stakeholders whose contributions ensured the successful inauguration ceremony.

The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening institutional leadership, improving governance frameworks, and advancing policies that will enhance the quality, relevance, and global competitiveness of Nigeria’s tertiary education system.