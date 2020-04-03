Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed all its missions abroad to compile lists of nationals who are stranded abroad in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and ​ want to come back home.

This is sequel to requests by Nigerians stranded in foreign countries.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged interested Nigerians to provide their information to the missions​ in the various countries they are in, who will then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She added that the financial implications will be borne by the prospective evacuees, who will be compulsorily quarantined when they return.

She noted that while embassies in several countries are also on lockdown, those interested could also go online and fill a form​ provided on the commission’s website.