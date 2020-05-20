The federal Government has evacuated 292 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the lockdown necessitated by the Coronavirus.

Their arrival was announced this morning by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama via his official Twitter handle.

The flight conveying the evacuees arrived late on Tuesday night at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the tweet, a large number are nursing mothers and children and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

The Federal Government as part of its efforts to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded abroad due COVID-19 pandemic has now evacuated no fewer than 800 citizens.