The Federal Government has dismissed as false and misleading claims that it plans to unlawfully arrest, detain or prosecute opposition figures, reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law a

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government reacted to a document circulating online that alleges the creation of a multi-agency task force aimed at targeting prominent opposition politicians.

The document claims that a programme tagged “ADP4VIP”, an acronym for Arrest, Detain, Prosecute for Very Important Persons, was set up to aggressively pursue opposition figures, particularly within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), through a task force allegedly involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), under the coordination of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The Federal Government, however, categorically denied the existence of such a programme, describing the allegations as fabricated and a deliberate act of disinformation.

According to the statement, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains focused on its core priorities, including economic reforms, tackling insecurity, expanding trade opportunities and restoring investor confidence.

It warned that attempts to portray lawful accountability as political persecution were aimed at shielding individuals from legitimate scrutiny by law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

The statement reads: “The Federal Government of Nigeria categorically states that it harbours no plans to unlawfully arrest, detain, or prosecute opposition figures. This clarification is in response to a fabricated document in circulation alleging the establishment of a non-existent multi-agency task force for a purported programme tagged ‘ADP4VIP’ (Arrest, Detain, Prosecute for Very Important Persons).

“The baseless document falsely claims that a task force comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, aims to aggressively target prominent opposition figures without due process.

“The authors of this deliberate disinformation imprudently cite “multiple credible sources” to allege a planned “systematic weakening and neutralisation of opposition political activity,” particularly within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“The Federal Government wishes to state emphatically:

“1. There is no such programme as “ADP4VIP.”

“2. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is firmly and successfully focused on its core agenda: implementing measurable economic reforms, defeating insecurity, expanding trade opportunities, and restoring investor confidence.

“3. The attempt by some opposition elements to frame lawful accountability as political targeting is a dangerous red herring designed to shield so-called VIPs from answering to our national laws and anti-corruption agencies.

“The Government underscores its foundational principles. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees every Nigerian the right to freely associate and assemble. President Tinubu swore an oath to uphold this Constitution and its protections, including the freedoms of association and religion. He is a democrat with considerable and positive footprints.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the Federal Government remains unwavering in its commitment to the rule of law, due process, and the independence of institutions. Nigeria is a constitutional democracy where law enforcement and judicial agencies are obligated to perform their duties professionally, without interference, and in the nation’s best interest.

“Politicians and citizens are therefore enjoined to desist from engaging in disinformation, misinformation, and fake news, especially in an era where credibility is intrinsically linked to informational fidelity.

“With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the public should anticipate an increase in fabricated narratives and political blackmail by actors who employ falsehood as a strategy for relevance. We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and to reject the politics of distortion and division.

“Every Nigerian retains the constitutional right to lawful association and political activity. Concurrently, our security and anti-corruption institutions retain the lawful mandate to operate in the nation’s interest.

“As we draw the curtain on 2025 and step into a new year, this government will not be distracted by those invested in perpetual politicking. Nigerians deserve continuity, progress, and tangible results—and that is what the Tinubu Administration remains dedicated to delivering.“