The Federal Government has handed over some Federal Roads in Abia State to the State Government for completion in a move aimed at strengthening collaboration between both tiers of government and accelerating road infrastructure development in the South East.

The handover was performed by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, during a civic reception held in honour of Governor Alex Otti at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

The roads handed over to Abia State include the Owerri–Umuaka Road, Onuigbo–Umuahia Road, Omezuo Bridge, and the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road.

Addressing a gathering of lawmakers, traditional rulers, and stakeholders, the Minister explained that the handover followed the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who authorised Governor Otti to take charge of their completion.

Senator Umahi praised Governor Otti’s proactive efforts to fix failed Federal Roads in the state, describing him as a leader who prioritises the welfare of his people above politics.

He urged Abians and other South-Easterners to continue supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that President Tinubu has been fair to the region in Federal appointments and infrastructure projects.

In his response, Governor Alex Otti thanked the President for approving, describing it as a major value addition to the people of Abia State and Nigeria at large.

He said the gesture shows that results, not politics, matter in delivering development to citizens.

The move has been widely commended by stakeholders, who see it as a model partnership that will fast-track road completion, ease transportation, and boost trade between Abia and neighbouring states.

Earlier, the Minister, accompanied by the Governor and Members of the National Assembly, inspected ongoing works on the 56.1-kilometre Umuahia Tower–Aba section of the Enugu–Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway, handled by Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work and gave the contractor a 30-day ultimatum to complete the remaining 4.1 kilometres of the project.

Senator Umahi also inspected works on the Aba–Port Harcourt section being handled by CCECC Nigeria Limited, where he reiterated that the contract had been partially descoped due to poor performance.

While the company continued work on the Aba-bound carriageway, the Port Harcourt-bound lane was reassigned to Trucret Nigeria Limited, an indigenous firm, under emergency repair arrangements.

The Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, awarded in 2017, covers 41.4 kilometres from Aba in Abia State to Eleme Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Once completed, the highway will become an eight-lane carriageway, designed to support heavy traffic between the two major industrial cities and link key national assets including seaports, refineries, and petrochemical plants.

Senator Umahi stressed that the project underscores the Federal Government’s determination to complete critical infrastructure that connects the South-East to the nation’s economic hubs.