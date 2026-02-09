The Federal Government is set to convene a two-day National Economic Council (NEC) conference in Abuja as part of efforts to strengthen economic coordination and accelerate inclusive growth across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the conference will hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chairman of the NEC, will preside over the meeting, which is expected to be attended by state governors, federal officials and key national stakeholders.

The summit is being convened by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Organisers said the conference would provide a platform for federal and state actors to align priorities and strengthen collaboration around Nigeria’s long-term development agenda under the Renewed Hope framework.

The conference is themed “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan.”

Government officials noted that the gathering is expected to generate policy direction for states as they harmonise programmes with the Federal Government’s economic strategy.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Secretary of the NEC, Deborah Oko Odo, said deliberations would focus on key macroeconomic priorities, including fiscal coordination, investment mobilisation and shared development strategies aimed at improving policy consistency and accelerating national development.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to attend as special guest of honour, alongside senior government officials, development partners and private-sector leaders, as the administration seeks to deepen reforms and strengthen partnerships for sustainable growth.