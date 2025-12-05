The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, announces a major milestone in the implementation of the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), underscoring its unwavering commitment to the welfare and motivation of staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions....

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, announces a major milestone in the implementation of the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), underscoring its unwavering commitment to the welfare and motivation of staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The TISSF, a key initiative under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led-administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, has transitioned from policy to measurable impact, providing essential financial support to the dedicated men and women who sustain the nation’s education sector.

The Ministry confirms the successful disbursement of ₦3.7 Billion to an estimated 2000 beneficiaries, reflecting the government’s resolve to inject direct support into the tertiary education workforce. Additionally, this initial tranche of funds has impacted 43 universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the federation.

The fund distribution academic to non-academic staff ratio stands at 17% to 83%. In terms of gender distribution, the current male to female ratio is 83% to 17%. The Ministry acknowledges this disparity and will intensify efforts to encourage application uptake among female staff to ensure gender parity in future tranches.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON said: ”The TISSF is more than just a financial intervention; it is a tangible expression of the Federal Government’s appreciation for the backbone of our education system. By swiftly disbursing these funds, we are keeping our solemn promise to enhance the welfare, productivity, and dignity of our staff, thereby strengthening our institutions for the future,”.

TISSF is another achievement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s Renewed Hope Agenda in action, continuing the promise to transform Nigeria from a resource-based economy to a knowledge based economy.