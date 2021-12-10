FG Condoles Babalakin over Father’s death

PIX ONE: Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN (2nd right), Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare (2nd left), Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina (right) being welcomed by the Chairman of The Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, Dr Wale Babalakin (left) during the condolence visit of a Federal Government delegation led by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, to the Family of the late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin (rtd) in Lagos on Friday, 10th December 2021.

PIX TWO: Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN (2nd right), Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare (2nd left), Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina (right) being welcomed by the Chairman of The Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, Dr Wale Babalakin during the condolence visit of a Federal Government delegation led by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, to the Family of the late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin (rtd) in Lagos on Friday, 10th December 2021.

PIX THREE: Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN (2nd right), Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare (right), Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina (left) , the Chairman of The Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, Dr Wale Babalakin (3rd right), his wife, Mrs Gbolahan Babalakin (3rd left) and younger brother, Arc. Tayo Babalakin (2nd left) during the condolence visit of a Federal Government delegation led by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, to the Family of the late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin (rtd) in Lagos on Friday, 10th December 2021.

PIX FOUR: Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN (right) signing the condolence register, Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare (middle), and the Chairman of The Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, Dr Wale Babalakin (left) during the condolence visit of a Federal Government delegation led by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, to the Family of the late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin (rtd) in Lagos on Friday, 10th December 2021.

PIX FIVE: Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN speaking to journalists shortly after the condolence visit of a Federal Government delegation led by him, to the Family of the late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin (rtd) in Lagos on Friday, 10th December 2021. With him are Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare (middle), Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina (right) and the Chairman of The Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, Dr Wale Babalakin (left) .