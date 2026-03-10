The Federal Government has launched a public consultation to gather citizens’ views on measures aimed at protecting children online, including the possibility of setting minimum age limits for social media use....

The Federal Government has launched a public consultation to gather citizens’ views on measures aimed at protecting children online, including the possibility of setting minimum age limits for social media use.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced the initiative on Tuesday, noting that while the internet provides valuable opportunities for learning and communication, it also exposes children to significant risks.

In a post shared on his official X account, the minister said the consultation is part of the government’s efforts to develop policies that ensure safer digital environments for young Nigerians.

“While the internet offers significant opportunities for learning, creativity, and communication, it also exposes children to risks such as cyberbullying, harmful content, online exploitation, misuse of personal data, and emerging challenges linked to artificial intelligence tools,” Tijani wrote.

He explained that the government is evaluating several policy options, including age restrictions for social media platforms, improved age-verification systems, stronger accountability for digital platforms, and enhanced regulatory oversight.

According to him, public participation is crucial to ensure that any framework adopted reflects national priorities and protects the rights of children.

“As Nigeria evaluates potential policy approaches for protection of children online, including age restrictions, improved age verification systems, platform accountability measures, and enhanced regulatory oversight, public input is essential to ensure that any framework adopted reflects national priorities, respects children’s rights, and responds to the realities of Nigeria’s digital landscape,” he added.

The minister also shared a link to a survey, encouraging Nigerians—including parents, educators, young people, and digital professionals—to provide feedback that will help shape evidence-based policies.

The proposed move follows global developments in which countries such as Australia have introduced strict regulations, including banning children under 16 from accessing social media platforms.

The Federal Government said insights gathered from the consultation will help guide decisions on how best to protect children while ensuring they continue to benefit from the opportunities offered by the digital space.