The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has commenced payment of February 2026 salaries to Federal Government workers paid through the treasury.

The office said payments began on Monday, March 2, 2026, following a brief delay caused by a technical issue in the payment system.

Director of Press and Public Relations in the OAGF, Bawa Mokwa, explained that the problem responsible for the delay had been resolved and measures had been put in place to prevent a recurrence.

“The delay in the payment of the February 2026 salaries was due to a technical hitch and it has been tackled and necessary measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence,” Mokwa said.

The development means that thousands of federal civil servants across ministries, departments and agencies will begin receiving their February salaries.

The OAGF also disclosed that it has completed the payment process for one month of the outstanding wage award arrears owed to federal workers.

According to the office, the payment was made after the necessary approval was received to begin clearing the arrears.

The statement explained that the payment represents one month out of the three months of wage award arrears still outstanding.

The wage award was introduced by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a temporary measure to ease financial pressure on workers following economic reforms that increased the cost of living.

In August 2025, the government began paying the second tranche of the ₦35,000 wage award arrears to civil servants as part of efforts to fulfil its commitments to workers.

The ₦35,000 monthly wage award was introduced after the removal of petrol subsidies and other economic reforms that affected household expenses across the country.

The measure was agreed during negotiations between the Federal Government and organised labour as temporary support for workers while discussions on a new minimum wage structure continued.

However, concerns had recently emerged in some quarters that the government might have abandoned the wage award payments.

The Accountant-General’s office dismissed the claims, insisting that the government remains committed to settling the outstanding arrears.

“The Federal Government has not reneged on its obligation. The wage award arrears will continue to be paid in instalments of ₦35,000 per month until the outstanding balance is completely settled,” the statement said.

The OAGF noted that the phased payment approach would enable the government to meet its obligations to workers while managing its financial commitments.

The issue of wages and workers’ welfare has remained a major topic in discussions between the government and labour unions amid rising living costs driven by inflation and ongoing economic adjustments.