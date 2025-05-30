Relief and celebration have swept through the Ogun West Senatorial District following the Federal Government’s long-awaited approval for the reconstruction of the Atan-Alapoti-Ado-Odo-Ikoga Road.

The 16-kilometre stretch, abandoned for over three decades, has now received a lifeline with a reconstruction contract valued at ₦37 billion.

The decision, recently ratified by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), marks a historic moment for over 20 communities in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area that have endured decades of isolation and hardship due to the road’s dilapidated state. Among the communities set to benefit are Atan, Ajegunle, Olorunleke, Alapoti, Onisaba, Idobarun, Aladiye, Idooleyin, Idoofe, Ijigbo, Yidi, Methodist, Oja Agunloye, Eleja, Oja Ale, Ojupa, Oke Padre, Ileji, Ayede, Obakobe, Ikoga-Ile, and Bandu.

Residents, who for years faced enormous challenges in transportation, agriculture, and trade due to the poor road conditions, hailed the approval as a long-overdue intervention. Many praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his responsiveness to their plight, expressing hope that this move signals a broader commitment to rural infrastructure development.

Market women, farmers, and community leaders shared personal stories of the hardships endured. Mrs. Iya Ola, a trader in Ado-Odo, recounted how transporting goods became a nightmare. “This road nearly killed our businesses. We’re deeply grateful to President Tinubu for finally giving us hope. For the first time in a long time, we feel heard,” she said.

Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Kamorudeen Yusuf, was specially commended for his advocacy and persistence. “Alhaji Kamor Yusuf was our voice in Abuja. He pushed for this road tirelessly and never gave up on us,” Mrs. Ola added.

Community leaders, including Chief Hunsu from Ikoga, described the development as a “miracle,” highlighting how past administrations had ignored their pleas. “Kamor Yusuf gave us assurance, and today, his promise has become reality,” he said.

Residents also applauded the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, for his role in facilitating the project’s inclusion in the federal budget and urged the federal government to swiftly mobilise contractors to site. They emphasized the need for quality delivery and proper monitoring to ensure the project’s success.

With renewed hope, the communities are now optimistic that the Tinubu administration will extend similar attention to other neglected areas in Ogun State and across the country.