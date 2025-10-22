The Federal Government has dismissed widespread panic regarding the software upgrade of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, stating that the new development will not delay the payment of October salaries. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Office ...

The Federal Government has dismissed widespread panic regarding the software upgrade of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, stating that the new development will not delay the payment of October salaries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

This statement came amid widespread reports suggesting that the IPPIS upgrade would disrupt the payment of October salaries, Mokwa dismissed the fear, saying that the upgrade process would not delay salary disbursement for all federal workers.

Mokwa explained that the IPPIS previously operated three payroll platforms, noting that in 2024, one of the platforms was successfully migrated to the “SoftSuite” application, leaving two active platforms — EBS and SoftSuite.

The OAGF spokesman stated that due to the suboptimal performance of the EBS platform, the federal government decided to consolidate all payroll operations under the SoftSuite system.

He said: “This is not a new development, but a continuation of an earlier initiative to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

“The OAGF emphasised that the integration of all payroll processes into a single platform has been carefully managed, and while minor issues may arise during the transition, all observed errors and omissions are being addressed promptly. The management does not anticipate any significant disruptions.”

Mokwa quoted the OAGF as assuring all federal workers and stakeholders that October salaries remain intact and will be paid as scheduled, adding: “Treasury and IPPIS staff are advised to disregard the misleading reports, which did not originate from the OAGF.

“For accurate and verified information, the public is encouraged to rely solely on official communications from the OAGF.”