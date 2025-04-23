The Federal Government has activated the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) in Katsina State, targeting a drastic reduction in maternal and infant deaths.



The initiative, being implemented through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, aims to improve healthcare outcomes nationwide.

With Katsina State now onboard, the state government will collaborate with federal authorities to achieve MAMII’s objectives head-on.

The new emphasis will now be on the effort to crash the alarming maternal and infant mortality rate through several modalities put in place.

Deputy Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Dr,. Umar Miilidi disclosed that 15 out of 34 LGAs in KKatsinaare among the 172 worst-affected LGAs.in Nigeria.

Deeply moved by the statistics, the Wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda, pledged her support in reversing the trend.

This initiative now marks a crucial step toward saving lives and improving healthcare access for mothers and newborns in Katsina.