The Governing Council of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has announced the appointment of Professor Gbenga Ibileye as the fourth Vice Chancellor of the University.

TVC News gathered that the appointment is effective from February 15, 2026.

The Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Rebecca Okojie, announced that the appointment was approved by the Governing Council, chaired by Professor Zubairu Abdallah, following a transparent, merit-based, and highly competitive selection process.

Okojie said Prof. Ibileye emerged after an extensive interview exercise involving eleven (11) distinguished professors, who were shortlisted after a series of rigorous screenings, interactions, and evaluations in line with extant guidelines for the appointment of principal officers in Nigerian federal universities.

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, who scored a total of 91.9 and came first in that order, will take over from the incumbent, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, whose tenure has been widely acknowledged as one of the most impactful in the history of the University.