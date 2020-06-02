The Standard Organisation of Nigeria has confirmed that the locally made ventilators produced by the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro met the required standard.

The Organization said it will ensure proper certification and projection as a quality product produced in Nigeria.



TVC News Ogun State Correspondent, Kazeem Olowe reports that as a member of the International Standards Organisation, the Standard Organization of Nigeria is committed to identifying and certifying quality products in Nigeria.

The team of the Standard Organization of Nigeria expressed happiness that the Partnership of the agency and inventors is bringing positive results and the ventilator produced at the federal Polytechnic meets the required

standard.

Aside from the ventilator, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro also produced disinfectant booth, mechanical hand washing machine and fumigating machine.

They said the hand washing machine and the disinfectant booths will assist in disinfecting people at schools, companies, banks and other public places.