The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new National Tourism Brand Framework designed to unify Nigeria’s tourism identity under the “Naija Season” master brand, marking a significant step toward repositioning the sector as a major driver of national economic growth.

The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, presented the framework as part of the Ministry’s broader agenda to harness Nigeria’s cultural and tourism assets to create jobs, attract investment, and expand economic opportunities across the country.

The approval aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes strengthening non-oil sectors as pathways to sustainable economic expansion. The FEC endorsed the strategic rollout of four national tourism brands—“Detty December,” “Capital Vibes,” “Homecoming East,” and the flagship “Naija Season” framework—positioning them as catalysts for economic development.

Globally, the travel and tourism sector contributes approximately 9% to GDP—more than double oil’s global share of 4%. In 2024 alone, the industry generated $11 trillion and supported nearly 360 million jobs worldwide. With this move, Nigeria aims to secure its place within this thriving global market.

“Detty December,” which grew from local Lagos festivities into an internationally recognised cultural tourism attraction, remains a core pillar of the strategy. During the 2024/25 season, Lagos received an estimated 1.2 million visitors, generating over $72 million in revenue. Under the new framework, the Federal Government will support Lagos State in further expanding the brand’s reach while developing other regional tourism identities tailored to local cultures, attractions and diaspora engagement.

Each regional brand will showcase the distinct cultural expressions of its location, promoting immersive visitor experiences that highlight the richness and diversity of Nigerian heritage.

To drive implementation, the FEC has established a Presidential Tourism Task Force with representation from key Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as the private sector. Members include officials from the Ministries of Interior, Aviation, Finance and Foreign Affairs, the National Bureau of Statistics, the Office of the National Security Adviser, governors from tourism-focused states, and private sector partners.

The Task Force will coordinate national efforts, address cross-sectoral challenges, support security planning, and accelerate the development of tourism infrastructure.

Minister Musawa noted that the model draws from global best practices where coordinated planning, compelling storytelling and destination development have transformed local economies.

She emphasized that Nigeria’s approach will prioritise sustainability, community inclusion and cultural preservation.

The approval of the National Tourism Brand Framework represents a renewed national commitment to building a vibrant tourism economy—one that confidently shares Nigeria’s story with the world while ensuring that local communities benefit from the country’s cultural and creative wealth.