The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to commence possession of 4,794 properties whose titles were revoked in March 2025 over prolonged non-payment of Ground Rent, spanning between 10 and 43 years.

The enforcement action is set to begin on Monday, May 26, 2025, and will cover properties located in high-value areas including the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape districts.

The announcement was made on Friday during a press briefing jointly addressed by the FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka; Director of Land Administration, Mr. Chijioke Nwankwoeze; and the Director of the Department of Development Control, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima.

According to officials, the FCTA has completed the legal revocation process, and ownership of the affected properties has reverted to the government. Galadima disclosed that from Monday, access to the properties will be restricted and the premises sealed, as part of measures to reassert government ownership. He said the administration will determine future use of the properties in due course.

Responding to concerns that some affected property owners have taken legal action, Nwankwoeze clarified that there are currently no court rulings restraining the FCTA from enforcing the revocations. “We are fully empowered to proceed with taking possession,” he said.

He also revealed that the administration is finalizing compliance records for property owners who were in default for between one and ten years and had been granted a 21-day grace period to clear their outstanding Ground Rent. Further enforcement actions will follow based on the outcome of that review.

The FCTA had earlier disclosed that a total of 8,375 titles were identified in March as being in default of Ground Rent payments, with cumulative arrears amounting to ₦6.97 billion. Of these, 4,794 titles were found to be in default for over 10 years, prompting the revocation under Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

Officials reiterated that payment of Ground Rent is a legal requirement tied to the terms and conditions of the Right of Occupancy, and is due annually on January 1st without demand.

The enforcement will be carried out by relevant agencies of the FCTA in accordance with existing laws and regulations.