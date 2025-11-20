The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will from next week Wednesday, November 26, 2025, commence enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payment and Land Use Change/Conversion fee as well as Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills....

The FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Recall that on May 26, 2025, following the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, granted defaulters on ground rent 14 days grace to pay up their outstanding ground rent, with associated penalties.

Also, publications were made on Monday 8th September 2025, Tuesday 9th September 2025, and Wednesday 10th September 2025, in some national dailies and online platforms, on the reviewed Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties in the FCT, giving 30 days for the payment of penalty/violation fee of ₦5 million and other applicable fees for Land Use Change/Conversion.

Another public notice was published in national newspapers as well as online platforms, and aired on television and radio stations, granting defaulters of the land use/purpose clause of properties in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse districts in the Federal Capital City (FCC), a final grace period of 14 days to comply with the terms and conditions of the approval for land use change and conversion.

The 14 days grace on payment of Ground Rent expired on June 9, 2025, more than five months ago, while the 14 days extension on the land use/purpose clause will end on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Consequently, the FCTA will from Wednesday, November 26, 2025, commence enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payment and Land Use Change/Conversion fee as well as Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills.

The enforcement will also include all those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment.