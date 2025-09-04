The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revoked all existing park licences in Abuja and directed operators to resubmit their documents for fresh screening and possible reallocation....

The Director of the Department of Development Control, Mr Murktar Galadima, confirmed the development while explaining the reasons behind the recent demolition of Boulevard Park, Maitama.

Mr Galadima disclosed that the decision followed a memo jointly submitted to the FCT Minister by the Directors of Parks and Recreation and Lands, which highlighted widespread inadequacies and violations in the management of parks across the territory.

He further clarified that while the Department of Parks and Recreation is primarily responsible for monitoring compliance, lapses in oversight had enabled widespread abuse of park allocations.