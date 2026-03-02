The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Executive Council has approved the award of a N1.1 billion contract for the emergency procurement of communication gadgets and other equipment for security agencies operating in Abuja....

The FCTA Director of Procurement, Musa Onsachi, disclosed this after the council’s meeting presided over by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at his official residence in Abuja on Monday.

Onsachi said the approval was aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of security agencies in the territory.

He explained that the procurement would help address existing gaps in critical communication equipment that have been affecting the efficiency of security operations.

According to him, when Wike assumed office in August 2023, he discovered a shortage of essential communication gadgets and other operational equipment required for effective security operations.

“With this support, the security agencies will be able to carry out their duties more effectively,” he said.

He recalled that in July 2024, the minister presented 50 operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets to security agencies to enhance the fight against insecurity in the FCT.

Wike had said the gesture was intended to provide security agencies with the necessary logistics to combat crime and maintain public safety in the territory.