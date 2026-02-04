The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, has conducted a community engagement tour across Mabushi, Life Camp, Katampe, and the Kubwa/Bwari axis ahead of the 2026 Area Council elections....

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, has conducted a community engagement tour across Mabushi, Life Camp, Katampe, and the Kubwa/Bwari axis ahead of the 2026 Area Council elections.

The engagement sessions, held in Mabushi and Bwari, brought together Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, traditional rulers, community leaders, youth representatives, commercial tricycle and motorcycle associations, and other key stakeholders.

The interactive forum was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the police and host communities, improving service delivery, and promoting peaceful coexistence in preparation for the forthcoming elections.

During the meetings, community members raised concerns and shared observations on prevailing security challenges within their areas.

In his remarks, Dantawaye urged stakeholders to counsel youths and residents to maintain peace and mutual understanding, stressing that elections should not be treated as a “do-or-die” affair.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to inclusive policing, noting that effective security depends on mutual trust, timely information sharing, and active community participation.