Four individuals have been confirmed dead in Abia State following an accident involving a heavy-duty logistics truck close to Enuda High School in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area. The tragic accident occurred after the truck, reportedly carrying construction materials from Port Harcourt, crash...

Four individuals have been confirmed dead in Abia State following an accident involving a heavy-duty logistics truck close to Enuda High School in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area.

The tragic accident occurred after the truck, reportedly carrying construction materials from Port Harcourt, crashed into a group of men in Abiriba, resulting in four fatalities and five injuries.

Eyewitnesses gave varying accounts of the crash, while some blamed excessive speed, others suggested brake failure might have led to the driver losing control, The Nation reported.

A joint rescue effort by operatives from the Federal Road Safety Corps and, Abia State Road Traffic Management Agency ensured the injured were swiftly evacuated to a private hospital in Abiriba for medical attention.

Confirming the incident, FRSC Sector Commander in Abia State, Ngozi Ezeoma, stated that the crash involved nine male individuals, resulting in the death of four.

“There was a crash involving nine male adults, and four male adults out of the nine regrettably lost their lives while the rest were injured,” she explained.

Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Eleanya Ojuu Kalu, described the loss as a tragedy to Abiriba and Ohafia at large, while appreciating security and traffic agencies for their swift response at the scene.

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has confirmed two separate life-threatening accidents along Olohunsogo Bus Stop inward Mile 2 and along Stadium Hotel axis in Ojuelegba, Surulere areas of the state.

The traffic agency disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and the Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq.

According to the statement, the agency’s swift response to the incident enabled the rescue of the Camry driver and a passenger, who suffered serious injuries as they were immediately rushed to Ademola Hospital, opposite Ijanikin Police Station, for emergency medical treatment.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/lastma-rescue-victims-in-two-fatal-crashes-in-lagos/