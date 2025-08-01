The family of the late Hon. Dr. Barr. Victor Olusegun Akande has issued an official clarification regarding the cause of his death, dispelling widespread media reports that linked it to an automobile accident.

In a statement signed by Dr. Emmanuel Omotayo Akande on behalf of the family, the Akandes expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and support from Nigerians across all walks of life, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Read full statement here Media Corrected Doc

However, the family noted with concern that multiple national publications, including Vanguard and The Guardian, had inaccurately reported that Hon. Akande died as a result of complications from a car accident. “Hon. Victor Olusegun Akande passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after a brief illness,” the statement read. “This was not the result of a car crash. The characterization of his death as stemming from an automobile accident is incorrect.”

The family called on media outlets that published the erroneous reports to update their stories, issue public corrections, and where necessary, retract the inaccurate elements. The goal, they said, is not to diminish the ongoing mourning, but to ensure that the public record accurately reflects the circumstances of Hon. Akande’s passing. “We also ask that the public respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time and continue to keep Hon. Victor Akande’s memory — and our family — in their thoughts and prayers,” the statement concluded.

Hon. Victor Akande, a lawyer and respected public servant, was widely known for his service in the Lagos State House of Assembly and contributions to public policy and community development.