The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed ₦1.969 trillion to the Federal Government, states and local government councils as Federation Account revenue for December 2025.

The committee disclosed this in a communiqué issued by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, following the January 2026 FAAC meeting held in Abuja.

According to the communiqué, the total distributable revenue comprised ₦1.084 trillion in statutory revenue, ₦846.507 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) and ₦38.110 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

FAAC said a total gross revenue of ₦2.585 trillion was available in December 2025.

From this amount, ₦104.697 billion was deducted as cost of collection, while ₦511.585 billion went to transfers, refunds and savings.

The committee disclosed that gross statutory revenue for the month stood at ₦1.631 trillion, representing a decline of ₦105.202 billion compared to the ₦1.736 trillion recorded in November 2025.

In contrast, gross VAT revenue rose sharply to ₦913.957 billion in December 2025, an increase of ₦350.915 billion from the ₦563.042 billion recorded in the previous month.

From the total distributable revenue of ₦1.969 trillion, the Federal Government received ₦653.500 billion, state governments ₦706.469 billion, and local government councils ₦513.272 billion.

A further ₦96.083 billion, representing 13 per cent of mineral revenue, was shared among oil-producing states as derivation revenue.

Out of the ₦1.084 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received ₦520.807 billion, states ₦264.160 billion and local governments ₦203.656 billion, while ₦96.083 billion was allocated to benefiting states as derivation revenue.

From the ₦846.507 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received ₦126.976 billion, states ₦423.254 billion and local government councils ₦296.277 billion.

The committee also disclosed that from the ₦38.110 billion EMTL revenue, the Federal Government received ₦5.717 billion, state governments ₦19.055 billion and local government councils ₦13.338 billion.

FAAC noted that Companies Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax and Stamp Duties, import duty and VAT recorded significant increases in December 2025, while oil and gas royalty, CET levies and fees rose marginally.

However, Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax, Hydrocarbon Tax and EMTL recorded notable declines during the period.