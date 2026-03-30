A former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, has resigned her membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending over two decades of affiliation with the party. Akinjide conveyed her decision in a letter dated Monday, March 30, 2026, stating that her resignation takes immediate effect.…...

A former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, has resigned her membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending over two decades of affiliation with the party.

Akinjide conveyed her decision in a letter dated Monday, March 30, 2026, stating that her resignation takes immediate effect.

The former minister, who joined the PDP in 2001, attributed her exit to a period of personal reflection, while expressing appreciation to the party for the opportunities it provided throughout her political career.

“I hereby formally give you notice of my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“This decision was not taken lightly, given the fact that I have been a member of the party since 2001.

“I came to this difficult decision after a long period of personal reflection. I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a member of the party and the experiences and relationships built during my time as a member of the party.

“I appreciate the platform provided for political office and engagement, and I wish the party success in the future. Thank you.”