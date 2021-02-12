Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay produced the highlight of the World Indoor Athletics meet in Lievin, France by taking two seconds off the 1500 meter World Indoor record, with a time of 3 minute, 53 point zero 9 seconds.

Tsegay led the field with three laps to go, over double European indoor champion Laura Muir, to take more than two seconds off the world indoor record set by compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in 2014.

British Runner, Laura Muer finished second to set a British indoor record of with another Briton, Melissa Courtney-Bryant.