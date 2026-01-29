Enugu State Police Command have neutralised a kidnapping suspect and rescued a victim during a joint security operation in Udenu Local Government Area of the State. This was made Public in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Daniel Ndukw...

Enugu State Police Command have neutralised a kidnapping suspect and rescued a victim during a joint security operation in Udenu Local Government Area of the State.

This was made Public in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Daniel Ndukwe.

The statement disclosed that the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Forest Guards, Neighbourhood Watch Group, and local vigilantes.

Police PRO disclosed that the operation was followed by a report that a male victim was abducted by armed men in Ezimo-Uno community of the Local Government Area.

He said the police Commissioner Mamman Bitrus Giwa, upon receipt of the information, ordered the immediate mobilisation of security operatives in the area, who embarked on a coordinated operation to rescue the victim and track down the kidnapping suspects.

During the operation in the Agu-Shere and Okpakereke forest areas on the same date, the operatives encountered the kidnappers, who opened fire on them.

The operatives responded with mastery and precision, neutralising one of the suspects, while others fled deeper into the forest bordering Benue State with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

The commander revealed that the victim was successfully rescued unhurt.

Items recovered include one AK-47 rifle loaded with twenty (20) rounds of live ammunition, one extra magazine, two (2) daggers, military camouflage uniforms, mobile phones, assorted food items, cooking, and a freshly slaughtered chicken. The manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

The state Commissioner of Police, however, reassured the public of the unwavering commitment of security forces to combating violent crimes across Enugu State.

He urged residents, particularly health and medical service providers, to promptly report to the police or the nearest security formation any person sighted with gunshot injuries.

He further encouraged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.