Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has inaugurated two inter-ministerial committees mandated to supervise the implementation of the International Airport Status for the Victor Attah International Airport, as well as ensure implementation of the Treasury Single Account for Internally Generated Revenues.

The Governor performed the inauguration while signing into law the N1.585 Trillion 2026 budget at the Enlarged State Executive Council meeting on Monday, January 5, in Government House, Uyo.

The Committees’ establishment marks another strategic step in the administration’s drive to strengthen governance systems while fast-tracking the completion of major development projects across Akwa Ibom State.

The members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on International Airport Status Implementation are: Prince Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the State Government- Chairman, Hon. Emem Bob, Commissioner for Finance/ Special Duties, Mr George Uriesi, Managing Director, Ibom Air and others.

While the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Implementation of TSA-IGR has Mr Emem Bob, Commissioner for Finance, as Chairman, Mr Uko Udom, SAN Attorney-General and Commissiner for Justice, Dr Frank Ekpenyong, Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Mr Frank Archibong, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Ubong Inyang, Commissioner for Lands, Dr Linus Nkan, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, as members with Mr Okon Okon – Chairman, State Internal Revenue Service as Secretary.

Governor Eno expressed confidence in the competence of the newly inaugurated members, noting that their expertise would contribute significantly to the state’s infrastructural growth and financial stability, urging them to intensify their efforts and guarantee that all preparatory works remain on schedule.

Turning to the committee on the state’s international airport, the Governor charged its members with the responsibility of ensuring accelerated progress and meeting all required benchmarks ahead of the facility’s operational kickoff in April this year.

Governor Eno emphasised the need for transparency, fiscal discipline and effective coordination across government agencies.

He stated firmly that no agency of government is permitted to operate a single independent account, stressing that all revenue must be generated and expended through a unified treasury account.

Reaffirming the termination of contracts for consultants on revenue generation, the Governor insisted that all MDAs must work with the Inter-Ministerial Committee, headed by the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Mr Emem Bob.

He maintained that tenement rates will be paid into the treasury single account and urged full compliance from homeowners across the state.