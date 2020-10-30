The Lagos State Judicial Panel led by its chairman, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi has inspected the scene of the shootings of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The panelists were joined by interested parties including lawyers and journalists.

They found bullet shells on the floor, and a camera erected high up on a mast which was recording activities at the toll gate up until Wednesday when the building was razed down.

Before they carried the inspection, the managing Director of the LCC, Yomi Omomuwansa had confirmed this fact to the panel at the venue of the hearing, the Lekki Court of Arbitration.

The panel is now back for hearing and will resume proceedings any moment from now.