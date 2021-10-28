Breaking News

eNaira app removed from Google Play Store after bad reviews

eNaira app removed from Google Playstore after bad reviews

The eNaira application, which was designed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and launched in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been removed from the Google Play Store.

The eNaira has two applications — eNaira speed wallet and eNaira speed merchant wallet.

Nigerians were dissatisfied with the process of registering for the app as required by the CBN, according to Business Post, and the app, dubbed eNaira Speed Wallet on the Google Play Store for Android phone users, was receiving negative reviews on Wednesday.

Many users had issues after downloading the app from the Google Play store. The main issue encountered was registering to create a wallet in order to use the services.

The app keeps telling most users, that the Bank Verification Number (BVN) provided does not have an email address attached to it and that the bank should be contacted for a solution.

The central bank has been criticized by some observers for rushing to launch the eNaira. They claimed that the bank should have gone to great lengths to educate Nigerians about the app’s use and benefits, which is intended to be a digital version of the fiat Naira.

“The problems that users are experiencing are to be expected because the CBN did not conduct due diligence prior to launching this project. It looks like a knee-jerk approach to me. Mr.  Odugbemi Gbenga, an economist, said.

“The CBN needs to rethink its strategy and come up with a better project. In fact, it should not be concerned with performing as a citizens’ bank, but rather with remaining as the government’s bank”. Mr. Odugbemi advised.

