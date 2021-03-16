Nigeria’s comedy young star, Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella has emerged the winner of the “Favourite African Social Media Star” category at the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Wmmanuella, nominated alongside Nigerian comedy group Ikorodu Bois, South African Magician Wian Van Den Berg, Ugandan Youth Dance Group Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality Bonang Matheba, emerged by public voting.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, also known as the KCAs or Kids’ Choice, is an annual American children’s awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon.

The show honours the year’s biggest television, movie, and music acts as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks.

Winners receive a hollow orange blimp figurine, a logo outline for much of the network’s 1984–2009 era, which also functions as a kaleidoscope.