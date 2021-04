Mother of Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, and Nasiru Ado Bayero, Maryam Ado Bayero has died.

She died at the age of 86 in Cairo, Egypt.

Under Secretary of the Kano Emirate Council, Awaisu Abbas Sunusi who confirmed the death to TVC News says date and time of the funeral will be announced soon.