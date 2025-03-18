The Ekiti State government has restated its commitment to finding solutions to the challenges faced by electricity consumers in the State.

The State’s commissioner for Public Utility, Mobolaji Aluko who represented Governor Biodun Oyebanji spoke at the opening of an Empowerment training for one hundred youths in the state.

The practice of estimated billing by electricity distribution companies in Ekiti State has been a persistent Challenge on the consumers.

This method of billing, where consumers are charged based on estimated energy consumption rather than actual usage, has led to widespread complaints of overbilling and financial hardship among residents of Ekiti State.

To find a lasting solution to this problem, the Ekiti State government has organized this 6 day training on meter installation in conjunction with the Ago foundation.

Experts say the training will address manpower shortage in the sector and empower youths in Ekiti State.

Residents say the challenges of estimated billing in Ekiti highlight the need for a more equitable and transparent billing system that reflects the actual energy usage of consumers.