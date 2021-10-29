Ekiti Govt institutes N200m suit against BEDC

Ekiti State Government has instituted a Two hundred million Naira (N200,000,000) civil suit against Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

In a suit filed at the High Court of Ekiti State, Ado-Ekiti Judicial Division, the Government of Ekiti State is seeking among others: A declaration that the BEDC is in breach of the Agreement for the construction and connection of One Unit of 300 KVA 11/0.415KV Transformer for Oja Oba Modern Market at old Garage, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State awarded and paid for by the Government of Ekiti State.

The government is also seeking a declaration that the failure of the BEDC to execute the project had brought untold hardship frustration, inconvenience, loss of income and economic loss to the Government of Ekiti State and in particular the over five hundred owners of the shops in the Facility.

The government also asked the high court for an order directing BEDC to pay the Government of Ekiti State (General) Damages in the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira (N200,000,000.00) for the breach of contract and an order directing the payment of 10% interest per annum until the judgement sum is fully liquidated.

The Writ of Summons was issued by the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice on Tuesday and personally signed by the State Attorney General, Olawale Fapohunda.

It will be recalled that the Oja Oba market, Ado Ekiti was officially opened for business early this year. Since its opening, shop owners In the facility have expressed disappointment at the inability of BEDC to connect the market to the electricity grid.

Officials of the State Government have at various times appealed to BEDC to salvage the situation with a view to enabling economic activity commence at the facility.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.