Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, says the government will continue working hand-in-hand with traditional rulers to attract more investments to the state.

He made the promise during a retreat for monarchs held in Ikogosi Ekiti.

For generations, traditional rulers have shaped the economic and social lives of their communities.

In today’s Nigeria, their roles go far beyond tradition — they’re key players in development.

With their deep local ties and influence, monarchs can open doors for investment and help drive meaningful change, that is why this retreat was held — to deepen that partnership.

Representing Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Chief of Staff Oyeniyi Adebayo reaffirmed the state’s commitment to working closely with traditional leaders to move Ekiti forward.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, emphasized that monarchs are crucial in ensuring security, building trust, and creating an atmosphere where investments can thrive.

Some investors at the retreat expressed interest in expanding their footprint in Ekiti — and called on Nigerians in the diaspora to get involved in growing the country’s economy.

According to key stakeholders, if Nigeria is serious about development, it must recognize and empower traditional rulers as vital partners. Their grassroots connection makes them powerful catalysts for investment and community transformation.