Muslims around the country are celebrating Eid Kabir with prayers and festivities.

But in Mokwa, Niger State, the atmosphere is subdued—just eight days after a deadly flash flood ripped through the town, killing over 180 people and leaving hundreds missing.

Despite the catastrophe, people are seen flocking to the Eid grounds to perform special prayers.

Children are dressed in new outfits, while adults dressed in festive costumes, attempting to capture the spirit of the season.

In honour of the flood victims, the Niger State government has banned all cultural Sallah celebrations, urging residents to reflect and pray for the families affected by the disaster.