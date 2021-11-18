Egypt amends law on human organ transplant

The Egyptian cabinet has approved a draft decision submitted by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to amend some provisions of the regulation of the Human Organ Transplant Law.

According to the amendment, the donor’s age “should not be more than 60 years for kidney transplant surgery, and less than 50 for other operations.”

The change is being made in response to a recent increase in the number of kidney donors over the age of 50 who are in good health, as observed by specialized medical authorities.

The amendment also aimed to provide “treatment opportunities to a larger number of patients with kidney failure, which contributes to preserving their lives, reducing their pain, and reducing the number of dialysis cases, while imposing the necessary and strict controls to prevent human organ trafficking,” according to the bill.