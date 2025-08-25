The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disowned and condemned the actions of one of its dismissed staff members, Olakunle Alex Folarin, after he was spotted participating in a matchmaking show on social media platforms hosted by popular entertainer, Lege Miami. In a statement releas...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disowned and condemned the actions of one of its dismissed staff members, Olakunle Alex Folarin, after he was spotted participating in a matchmaking show on social media platforms hosted by popular entertainer, Lege Miami.

In a statement released on its official X handle on Monday, the anti-graft agency clarified that Folarin was no longer in its service and had been dismissed after investigations revealed that he falsified his academic credentials.

According to the Commission, Folarin worked as a driver at the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate until his dismissal. Despite being relieved of his duties, the former employee allegedly failed to return some official items belonging to the Commission, including an EFCC identity card, which he was required to surrender immediately after his termination.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has therefore ordered Folarin’s immediate arrest for being in unlawful possession of official property. The agency stressed that his recent activities should not, under any circumstances, be linked to the Commission.

The statement partly read: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, condemns in the strongest terms, the involvement of one of its former staff, Olakunle Alex Folarin, in a matchmaking programme running on Lege Miami’s social media platforms.

Folarin was recently dismissed from the Commission for certificate forgery. He was a driver at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.”

The Commission further reiterated that it holds all staff to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, adding that Folarin’s case underscores its zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and fraud within its ranks.

Concluding its statement, the EFCC warned members of the public not to associate the disgraced ex-staff’s behaviour with the Commission, noting that disciplinary measures are always taken against any staff found guilty of wrongdoing.