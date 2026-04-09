The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday dismissed as false a viral “wanted” poster circulating online with the image of popular Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Ejekwu, widely known as Sabinus. The anti-graft agency, reacting via its official social media platform, described the poster as fake and misleading, warning those…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday dismissed as false a viral “wanted” poster circulating online with the image of popular Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Ejekwu, widely known as Sabinus.

The anti-graft agency, reacting via its official social media platform, described the poster as fake and misleading, warning those responsible for its circulation to desist from spreading misinformation.

The commission prominently stamped the material “FAKE NEWS” in its response.

“Clout chaser, Stop this now!” the EFCC wrote in a caption accompanying its post.

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The doctored poster, which gained traction across multiple social media platforms, falsely claimed that the comedian was wanted for obtaining money by false pretence.

It also carried what was presented as a last known address in Victoria Island, Lagos, while mimicking the design and format typically used by the commission in declaring suspects wanted.

The EFCC did not state whether it had identified or was tracking those behind the fabricated content.

The commission has repeatedly cautioned the public against the spread of unverified information, urging citizens to confirm the authenticity of sensitive materials through official channels before sharing.