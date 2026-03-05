Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a 24-year-old suspect, Iziga Jude Ikechukwu, popularly known as Easy-money, for an alleged Naira abuse during his birthday party. In a Thursday statement posted on X by the anti-graft agenc...

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a 24-year-old suspect, Iziga Jude Ikechukwu, popularly known as Easy-money, for an alleged Naira abuse during his birthday party.

In a Thursday statement posted on X by the anti-graft agency, Ikechukwu, a palm kernel dealer, was arrested following an actionable intelligence received via a viral video circulating on social media.

EFCC disclosed that Ikechukwu was seen recording himself while abusing Naira notes in his hotel room, during his birthday celebration.

According to the anti-graft agency, the offence is contrary to Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act of 2007.

The statement reads, “Upon receipt of the intelligence, a preliminary investigation was conducted, and the identity and address of the suspect were identified, and he was arrested on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at his residence located around the timber market in Enugu-Ezike, Enugu State.

“Upon arrest, the sum of N81, 700. 00 (Eighty-one Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira), suspected to be part of the money he was mutilating, was recovered.”

The suspect will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

